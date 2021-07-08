Meet the UA student-athletes who signed NIL deals in first week
July 7, 2021
Beginning July 1, UA student-athletes were eligible for compensation for the use of their name, image and likeness. In the week since the UA Athletics Department introduced The Advantage, at least 16 UA student-athletes have signed deals.
The NCAA approved a policy last week following a Supreme Court ruling that allowed student-athletes to earn compensation for their NIL. Alabama is one of 10 states that allowed student-athletes to receive compensation as early as July 1.
Compensation under the University’s policy can come in the form of money, goods or services.
The Advantage prohibits UA employees from arranging compensation deals for a current or prospective student-athlete, and compensation can not be provided in exchange for athletic performance or attendance at the University.
The duration of a student-athlete’s NIL contract may not extend beyond their participation in the UA intercollegiate athletics program.
Here are the UA student-athletes who have signed a partnership or brand deal by Wednesday, July 7.
Football
Christopher Allen — YOKE and Barstool Athletics
Javion Cohen — Barstool Athletics
Agiye Hall — YOKE and PSD Underwear
DeMarcco Hellams — YOKE
Malachi Moore — YOKE, Milo’s Tea Company and Cameo
Evan Neal — YOKE
Pierce Quick — Barstool Athletics
Bryce Young — Cash App
Softball
Montana Fouts — Cameo
Men’s Basketball
Britton Johnson — Barstool Athletics
Women’s Basketball
Hannah Barber — Barstool Athletics
Women’s Soccer
Macy Clem — Barstool Athletics
Men’s Golf
Canon Claycomb — Barstool Athletics
Women’s Golf
Melanie Bailes — Barstool Athletics
Women’s Volleyball
Alyiah Wells — Brand Ambassador for T-Mobile and Building Blocks Mentoring Program
Wheelchair Basketball
Ryan Eliassen — Barstool Athletics