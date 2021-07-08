Meet+the+UA+student-athletes+who+signed+NIL+deals+in+first+week

Beginning July 1, UA student-athletes were eligible for compensation for the use of their name, image and likeness. In the week since the UA Athletics Department introduced The Advantage, at least 16 UA student-athletes have signed deals.

The NCAA approved a policy last week following a Supreme Court ruling that allowed student-athletes to earn compensation for their NIL. Alabama is one of 10 states that allowed student-athletes to receive compensation as early as July 1.

Compensation under the University’s policy can come in the form of money, goods or services.

The Advantage prohibits UA employees from arranging compensation deals for a current or prospective student-athlete, and compensation can not be provided in exchange for athletic performance or attendance at the University.

The duration of a student-athlete’s NIL contract may not extend beyond their participation in the UA intercollegiate athletics program.

Here are the UA student-athletes who have signed a partnership or brand deal by Wednesday, July 7.

Football

Christopher Allen — YOKE and Barstool Athletics

Javion Cohen — Barstool Athletics

Agiye Hall — YOKE and PSD Underwear

DeMarcco Hellams — YOKE

Malachi Moore — YOKE, Milo’s Tea Company and Cameo

Evan Neal — YOKE

Pierce Quick — Barstool Athletics

Bryce Young — Cash App

Softball

Montana Fouts — Cameo

Men’s Basketball

Britton Johnson — Barstool Athletics

Women’s Basketball

Hannah Barber — Barstool Athletics

Women’s Soccer

Macy Clem — Barstool Athletics

Men’s Golf

Canon Claycomb — Barstool Athletics

Women’s Golf

Melanie Bailes — Barstool Athletics

Women’s Volleyball

Alyiah Wells — Brand Ambassador for T-Mobile and Building Blocks Mentoring Program

Wheelchair Basketball

Ryan Eliassen — Barstool Athletics