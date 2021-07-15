Meet+the+UA+student-athletes+who+signed+NIL+deals

Beginning July 1, UA student-athletes were eligible for compensation for the use of their name, image and likeness. In the two weeks since the UA Athletics Department introduced The Advantage, at least 40 UA student-athletes have signed deals.

The NCAA approved a policy last week following a Supreme Court ruling that allowed student-athletes to earn compensation for their NIL. Alabama is one of 10 states that allowed student-athletes to receive compensation as early as July 1.

Compensation under the University’s policy can come in the form of money, goods or services.

The Advantage prohibits UA employees from arranging compensation deals for a current or prospective student-athlete, and compensation can not be provided in exchange for athletic performance or attendance at the University.

The duration of a student-athlete’s NIL contract may not extend beyond their participation in the UA intercollegiate athletics program.

Here are the UA student-athletes who have signed a partnership, brand deal or joined a company to receive compensation by Wednesday, July 14.

Football

Christopher Allen — YOKE, Barstool Athletics and PSD Underwear

Jordan Battle — Jenloop

Tommy Brown — My GameDay Shop and Rama Jama’s

Javion Cohen — Barstool Athletics, My GameDay Shop, Alabama Vintage and Jenloop

DJ Dale — My GameDay Shop

Terrence Ferguson — YOKE

Damieon George — Alabama Vintage

Agiye Hall — YOKE and PSD Underwear

DeMarcco Hellams — YOKE

Traeshon Holden — YOKE

StoneHollenbach — My GameDayShop

Amari Kight — YOKE

Malachi Moore — Milo’s Tea Company, Cameo, MyGameDay Shop and PSD Underwear

Evan Neal — YOKE

Pierce Quick — Barstool Athletics, Meals By Misty and My GameDay Shop

DeVonta Smith — Jenloop

Alajujuan Sparks — Alabama Vintage

Kristian Story— My GameDay Shop

Christian Swann — Alabama Vintage

Jordan Tate-Parker — Alabama Vintage

Henry To’oto’o — PSD Underwear and Jenloop

Paul Tyson — My GameDay Shop

Bryce Young — Cash App and Barstool Athletics

Softball

Montana Fouts — Cameo

Lexi Kilfoyl — Barstool Athletics

Ashley Prange — Playa Society

Kaylee Tow — Cameo

Men’s Basketball

Nimari Burnett — Degree Deodorant

Juwan Gary — Butter 4

Britton Johnson — Barstool Athletics

Women’s Basketball

Hannah Barber — Barstool Athletics

Allie Craig Cruce — Barstool Athletics

Women’s Soccer

Macy Clem — Barstool Athletics

Men’s Golf

Canon Claycomb — Barstool Athletics

Women’s Golf

Melanie Bailes — Barstool Athletics

Women’s Volleyball

Alyiah Wells — Brand Ambassador for T-Mobile and Building Blocks Mentoring Program

Wheelchair Basketball

Ryan Eliassen — Barstool Athletics

Bailey Moody — Degree Deodorant