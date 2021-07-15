Meet the UA student-athletes who signed NIL deals
July 14, 2021
Beginning July 1, UA student-athletes were eligible for compensation for the use of their name, image and likeness. In the two weeks since the UA Athletics Department introduced The Advantage, at least 40 UA student-athletes have signed deals.
The NCAA approved a policy last week following a Supreme Court ruling that allowed student-athletes to earn compensation for their NIL. Alabama is one of 10 states that allowed student-athletes to receive compensation as early as July 1.
Compensation under the University’s policy can come in the form of money, goods or services.
The Advantage prohibits UA employees from arranging compensation deals for a current or prospective student-athlete, and compensation can not be provided in exchange for athletic performance or attendance at the University.
The duration of a student-athlete’s NIL contract may not extend beyond their participation in the UA intercollegiate athletics program.
Here are the UA student-athletes who have signed a partnership, brand deal or joined a company to receive compensation by Wednesday, July 14.
Football
Christopher Allen — YOKE, Barstool Athletics and PSD Underwear
Jordan Battle — Jenloop
Tommy Brown — My GameDay Shop and Rama Jama’s
Javion Cohen — Barstool Athletics, My GameDay Shop, Alabama Vintage and Jenloop
DJ Dale — My GameDay Shop
Terrence Ferguson — YOKE
Damieon George — Alabama Vintage
Agiye Hall — YOKE and PSD Underwear
DeMarcco Hellams — YOKE
Traeshon Holden — YOKE
StoneHollenbach — My GameDayShop
Amari Kight — YOKE
Malachi Moore — Milo’s Tea Company, Cameo, MyGameDay Shop and PSD Underwear
Evan Neal — YOKE
Pierce Quick — Barstool Athletics, Meals By Misty and My GameDay Shop
DeVonta Smith — Jenloop
Alajujuan Sparks — Alabama Vintage
Kristian Story— My GameDay Shop
Christian Swann — Alabama Vintage
Jordan Tate-Parker — Alabama Vintage
Henry To’oto’o — PSD Underwear and Jenloop
Paul Tyson — My GameDay Shop
Bryce Young — Cash App and Barstool Athletics
Softball
Montana Fouts — Cameo
Lexi Kilfoyl — Barstool Athletics
Ashley Prange — Playa Society
Kaylee Tow — Cameo
Men’s Basketball
Nimari Burnett — Degree Deodorant
Juwan Gary — Butter 4
Britton Johnson — Barstool Athletics
Women’s Basketball
Hannah Barber — Barstool Athletics
Allie Craig Cruce — Barstool Athletics
Women’s Soccer
Macy Clem — Barstool Athletics
Men’s Golf
Canon Claycomb — Barstool Athletics
Women’s Golf
Melanie Bailes — Barstool Athletics
Women’s Volleyball
Alyiah Wells — Brand Ambassador for T-Mobile and Building Blocks Mentoring Program
Wheelchair Basketball
Ryan Eliassen — Barstool Athletics
Bailey Moody — Degree Deodorant