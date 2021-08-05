Second+Avenue+overpass+is+open

The Second Avenue overpass, a $20.9 million project that connects 15th Street to Paul W. Bryant Drive, is now open.

The overpass is located across from Bryant Conference Center, between Coleman Coliseum and the UA School of Law. Previously, drivers who wanted to access 15th Street had to cross train tracks on Hackberry Lane or Edward Hillard Drive.

The new overpass will help drivers avoid train tracks, assist traffic flow and allow easier access for emergency vehicles. A UA press release said more than 70,000 vehicles cross the train tracks daily.

“I really think it will provide them great and convenient access to campus and the areas on 15th Street,” said Tim Leopard, senior associate vice president for campus development. “It will be a much more attractive approach to the University. I think people will be surprised by how great of a view [it provides] to campus.”

The overpass features a 10-foot bike and pedestrian path with a concrete protective barrier.

Construction began in March 2020 and was supported by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Infrastructure for Rebuilding America program. Local firm McGiffert and Associates was the architect for the project.