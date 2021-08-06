We Rate Ratings | Jon Merritt from History

On this weeks episode of “We Rate Ratings,” Monica and Josh waste no time hoping into a conversation about all things history with this weeks guest, UA history professor, Jon Merritt, who also happens to be one of the top three best professors Monica has ever had.

Together the trio dive into a discussion about Merritt’s rate my professor reviews, what makes or breaks a history class, what sparked Merritt’s “broad love” for history and all the “big picture” moments.