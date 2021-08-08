Alabama sorority recruitment begins for 2,500 potential new members

The Alabama Panhellenic Association held convocation for more than 2,500 potential new members on Aug. 7 as it kicked off fall primary recruitment, which will continue through Aug. 15.

Recruitment began two days after the University reinstated its mask mandate. The APA announced that all unvaccinated active members and potential new members are required to wear masks throughout recruitment.

“In accordance with the University of Alabama guidelines, face coverings are required indoors on campus when social distancing can’t be achieved, regardless of vaccination status,” the APA said in an Instagram post on Friday. “Therefore, the Alabama Panhellenic Association is requiring face masks to be worn inside all chapter houses during primary recruitment.”

The APA will conduct recruitment under a hybrid model and said “the first and largest round will be held virtually, while subsequent rounds will see smaller party sizes to allow for physical distancing for those who choose to attend in person.”

In-person events are subject to change because of COVID-19. Potential new members can access all events online.

The philanthropy round lasts from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, followed by a three-day long sisterhood round. The preference round will take place on Aug. 14.

Recruitment will end with Bid Day. Bids will be distributed in Bryant-Denny Stadium at 2 p.m. on Aug. 15. In the event of inclement weather or COVID-19 concerns, bids will be emailed to new members.

“We ask and recommend that parents and families NOT plan to attend any Bid Day activities, as currently no guests or alumnae will be allowed in chapter facilities,” the APA website said.

The Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life reports that over 10,000 UA students, or about 35% of the student body, participate in Greek life, making it the largest Panhellenic community in the nation. The APA includes 19 chapters.

I realize that these numbers can seem either daunting or incredibly exciting—honestly, they are both!” APA President Shannon Healy said in a letter. “Joining our Panhellenic community is exciting; due to the size of the Capstone and our chapters your opportunities here are basically endless!”

The full statement and rush schedule for fall 2021 can be found on the APA website.