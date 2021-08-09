UA doubles vaccine incentive, offers $40 Bama Cash to vaccinated students 

The University of Alabama doubled its incentive for students who provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination on Monday, Aug. 9 and will now offer $40 Bama Cash to all students who report vaccinations.

The University initially offered $20 in Bama Cash on July 23 to students who uploaded proof of vaccination. The reward is available for students who report vaccinations by 5 p.m. on Aug. 28.

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the vaccine is the best way to protect our campus community and yourself – especially from serious illness and hospitalization,” said in a UA Student News email.

Those who have already provided proof of vaccination and received the $20 reward will automatically receive an additional $20 in Bama Cash.

Students who reported their vaccination before the first incentive was announced will need to resubmit proof of vaccination to be eligible.

University Medical Center is offering vaccine clinics on Saturday, Aug. 14 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments can be made through the Student Health Center.

Students can ensure they have received their Bama Cash incentive through the Action Card website.

Auburn University announced in July that it would reward vaccinated students with a lottery to win prizes, including a $1,000 scholarship, a free meal plan, priority registration and more.

The University decided against lottery-based prizes, partially due to the state’s constitutional ban on lotteries, according to an email from Faculty Senate Vice President Matthew Hudnall.