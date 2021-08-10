Gallery | University Programs hosts Yoga on the Quad for first-year students

University Programs, a part of the Division of Student Life, hosted Sunset Yoga on the Quad on Sunday, Aug. 8. The event was part of Tied With the Tide, a series of events to help first-year and transfer students adjust to campus life.

Paige Acker, the director of University Programs, said the goal of the program is to give students who moved in early a chance to participate in fun, low-pressure activities before classes begin.

