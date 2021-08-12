Cash in on being a college student

With the threat of tuition bills, rent payments and steep textbook prices, college students look for ways to save extra cash. College students have opportunities to redeem free items, rewards, promotions and more when they sign up for services with a student email address.

These are some of the freebies every UA student should know about.

Some companies offer programs to students that are beneficial for studying. The University of Alabama offers Adobe Creative Cloud for free through the OIT website, and students can utilize Microsoft Word and other softwares provided through the University.

UA events are an opportunity for students to indulge in free food, shirts and other items. At Get On Board Day, which is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 26, students can scout out clubs and get free samples, coupons and merchandise.

“I get free T-shirts whenever I walk by the booths [at Get on Board Day],” said Andrew Buchanan, a senior in electrical engineering.

University Programs holds events throughout the semester that often offer free food, T-shirts, coupons and giveaways. Students can mingle and receive free items.

“College can be such a stressful time in life, and having something given to you for free can make such a difference, even if it’s small,” McCay said.

The Student Government Association has a list of local student discounts and promotions offered by businesses like The Fresh Market, Francesca’s, Spa Belle Vie and others.

With an increase in virtual learning, laptops and other electronic devices are a necessity for most students, so more companies are adding technology deals for students to succeed.

Apple offers students a free set of AirPods with the purchase of a MacBook, and Apple Music offers a discount to students who sign up with their school email address.

Students who sign up with their school email addresses receive six months of Amazon Prime for free through the Amazon Student program. Household items, books and streaming services can all be purchased through Amazon.

Freebies for food-related items are attractive for college students faced with grocery shopping for the first time or cooking for themselves. The draw to free food is strong for students who are starting their adult lives.

“I love freebies, especially for college students. The freebies I partake in are mostly food related. Food can get expensive, and I can’t work much because I’m a full time student,” said Madison McCay, a sophomore majoring in art.

IHOP gives a stack of free pancakes to customers on their birthday through the IHOP Pancake Perks Program. Customers can show the virtual coupon at any local participating IHOP to receive a free stack.

Nothing Bundt Cakes also offers free bundtlets — miniature bundt cakes — on birthdays for those who sign up for their eClub Special Offers.