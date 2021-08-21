‘We Back Outside’: UA Black Student Union hosts Onyx 2021

The University of Alabama’s Black Student Union hosted Onyx, an annual event for UA students, on Friday, Aug. 20. This year’s theme was “We Back Outside,” since last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The goal of the event is to really encourage students to get involved and show incoming students that we are a community here at UA. No matter where you come from, we have to stand together,” BSU President Amber Todd said.

The event kicked off on the Ferguson Student Center Lawn at 5 p.m. on Friday. Student organizations like the Women and Gender Resource Center, the Honors College, UA Safe Zone and the African Students Association set up tables to reach students at the event.

The BSU hired local food trucks and vendors like CoCo Crabs, Travis Chicago Style and Aww Shucks.

At 7 p.m., the stage lit up with performers. The Afro-American Gospel Choir kicked off the show, followed by a SUPe Store Fashion Show featuring UA students as models. National Panhellenic Council sororities and fraternities performed, including Zeta Phi

Beta Sorority and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity.

Singer Steven Harvey too

k the stage as the 1956 Talent Search winner. The talent competition was hosted by 1956 Magazine, a Black student-led publication on campus. The winner of this competition received a gift package and a chance to perform at Onyx.

The BSU partnered with over 200 volunteers and numerous student organizations.

“Now that it’s over,

it’s sad,” Todd said. “But me and my team definitely put in a lot of work, and it is so rewarding to see it all in person.”