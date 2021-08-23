Volleyball+Looks+to+Apply+the+Pressure+On+Opponents+This+Season

After an SEC-packed season last fall, the Alabama women’s volleyball team is ready to make a comeback. The team ended its season 7-15 and finished in 10th place in the SEC. Head coach Lindsey Devine is heading into her third season and is looking to build her first winning season at Alabama.

Returning players

Outside hitter Abby Marjama played an important role in the Crimson Tide’s success last season and will return for her senior year. Last season, Marjama saw playing time in all matches and completed eight matches with double-digit kills.

In back-to-back games against Ole Miss, Marjama performed two double doubles with 19 kills and 11 digs in each game. Marjama earned the title of SEC Player of the Week and SEC Offensive Player of the Week.

Junior middle blocker Alyiah Wells has been key for the Crimson Tide since her freshman year. Wells has started in all matches since her first year. She earned the title of SEC All-Freshman in 2019 and was ranked fifth in the SEC with 109 blocks that same year.

Last season Wells hit above .350 against No. 4 Florida and hit her season best with .438 against LSU with 17 kills. Wells hit her season high of eight blocks against Arkansas.

First-year players

Freshman outside hitter Shaye Eggleston comes from Brentwood, Tennessee, and has a strong resume. Eggleston earned the titles of 2020 State MVP, 2020-21 Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year and 2020 Under Armour Third Team All-American.

Eggleston is also a four-time Tennessee AAA state champion. She holds a personal record of 856 kills in a season at Brentwood High School.

Freshman setter Brooke Slusser is from Denton, Texas, and has earned the titles of 2021 PrepVolleyball All-American, 2020 Under Armour All-American and All-Region and 2019 AVCA Phenom List. Slusser is a two-time Open national champion and two-time Open silver medalist.

The Crimson Tide began its season Saturday, Aug. 21 with an exhibition match against Samford University. The team’s first invitational is at Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va. during Aug. 27-28.