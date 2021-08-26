Recap | Women’s volleyball dominates in exhibition match

On Saturday, the UA women’s volleyball team won its exhibition match against Samford University. The match, held at the Pete Hanna Center, went to four sets (25-18, 19-25, 25-18, 25-23) in which all of Alabama’s players received playing time.

Senior middle blocker Alyiah Wells and outside hitter Abby Marjama played in three of the four sets. Wells ended the match with a .519 hitting percentage and three block assists. Marjama finished with six kills and four digs.

Sophomore outside hitter Kendyl Reaugh and freshman setter Brooke Slusser started in three sets and saw playing time in all four sets. Reaugh ended the night with 13 kills, three digs and three block assists. Slusser ended her debut match with 24 assists and five digs.

Junior right-side hitter Kennedy Muckelroy played in all four sets and ended the match with nine kills, one assist and three block assists.

Samford’s key plays came from senior outside hitter Lauren Deaton, freshman outside hitter Gracie Lynn Butler and sophomore setter Kayla Keshock. Deaton led the team with kills and three digs. Butler pushed the Bulldogs in her debut match with eight kills, one dig and one block assist. Keshock ended with 28 assists, two service aces, five digs and one block assist.

Alabama head coach Lindsey Devine said the team wants to add pressure to their opponents with their serve and court presence.

“Our biggest team goal is to make the NCAA Tournament,” freshman Shaye Eggleston said. “We’ve been talking about it since day one, and I really believe this team can do it.”

This win is the first step to accomplishing the big goals the team has for this season. The next step is to carry that momentum into the regular season.

The Crimson Tide plays in its first invitational Aug. 27-28. Alabama will play against Austin Peay State University, Marshall University and Miami University over the two-day event. The matches will be held in Huntington, West Virginia, and will not be broadcasted.