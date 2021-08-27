UA+hosts+COVID+vaccine+clinics+Aug.+27+and+28

The Ferguson Center is hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic Aug. 27 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine, which was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

University Medical Center will also offer the Pfizer vaccine by appointment only on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Students, faculty and staff interested in scheduling an appointment can call (205) 348-1471 and leave their name, birthdate and contact information. Bring a health insurance card and photo ID to the appointment.

Students who self-report their vaccination status before Aug. 28 at 5 p.m will receive $40 in Bama Cash and will be entered in a raffle to win prizes including campus parking passes and football tickets.

In an email on Tuesday, UA President Stuart Bell encouraged the campus community to get vaccinated and follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

“I want to remind everyone to be especially vigilant about observing the COVID precautions we have in place in accordance with the UA System Health and Safety Task Force and recommendations by the CDC,” Bell said. “Please get vaccinated if you have not already done so; it’s the best way to ensure a successful fall semester. Also, make sure you’re wearing face coverings in all classroom buildings and on campus transportation.”