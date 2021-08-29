National+Pan-Hellenic+Council+hosts+fall+convocation

The National Pan-Hellenic Council will host convocation on Sunday, Aug. 29 at 4 p.m and 6:30 p.m. in the Ferg Ballroom.

Convocation is a general interest session that allows students to learn about the history of NPHC organizations and interact with current members. Attendance at convocation is required for membership.

You should join an NPHC organization if you are interested in a historically significant organization dedicated to serving their community and continuing education,” the FAQ page said. “Joining an NPHC represented organization is joining a brother/sisterhood for life and is a lifetime commitment to serving the surrounding communities.”

Tickets to attend convocation are available online for $10. Ticket sales have ended for Sunday’s convocation, but tickets for the makeup session will be sold from Aug. 26 to 30.

Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the S.T.R.O.N.G. Scholarship Fund, a $500 scholarship awarded to five UA students with a minimum GPA of 2.75.

The NPHC is the national governing and coordinating council for nine historically African American fraternities and sororities, eight of which are active at The University of Alabama.

The organizations recruit members at various times of the year through a membership intake process. Each NPHC chapter determines its own recruitment periods, which can change from year to year.

Organizations conducting membership intake processes host informational sessions. During these formal sessions, potential new members learn about membership requirements, chapter policies and financial costs.

Sunday’s convocation is the primary event. On Tuesday, the NPHC will host a make-up session for students unable to attend because of schedule conflicts or documented illness. The make-up convocation will take place on Aug. 31 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Ferg Ballroom.

For more information, visit the NPHC website.