SGA selects homecoming director, honors longest serving senator

The Student Government Association confirmed Sarah Bittner as its new executive director of homecoming and honored its longest serving senator in this year’s first senate meeting on Thursday night.

Executive Director of Homecoming

Bittner previously served as the director of Roll Tide Run, a 5k hosted during homecoming week, and is a member of Alpha Gamma Delta.

She was selected through an application process overseen by the Office of Student Engagement and VP for Student Affairs Jack Steinmetz. This year, the homecoming game is on Oct. 23 against the Tennesse Volunteers.

Bittner said she is most excited to connect everyone on campus while reinstating the “normal” homecoming experience after more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions. She said she plans to incorporate One UA — an SGA campaign launched in fall 2020 to promote inclusivity on campus — into homecoming week.

“I truly love getting to see people from all walks of campus coming to homecoming, because that’s kind of the initiative that I want to really bring and just ensure that we’re One UA,” Bittner said. “With SGA’s One UA campaign, I really wanted to make sure that homecoming was also doing that too.”

The University of Alabama’s homecoming traditions are intertwined with Greek involvement on campus, and the annual crowning of homecoming queen has sparked concerns about the event’s exclusivity and lack of diversity in the past.

Dean of the Senate

During Thursday’s meeting, the senate recognized Rebecca Rose Lutonksy as the longest serving senator in the SGA’s 107-year history.

Lutonsky has served in the senate since 2003 as a representative for the graduate school and earned several degrees from the University.

She said she was surprised by the resolution, which passed unanimously and named her dean of the senate.

“I’m just shocked, humbled. I’m so appreciative, and I’m glad to be able to serve students,” Lutonsky said. “I just see how important it is for students. You have to have a voice. You have to have somebody stand up for you when you leave home.”