UA+hosts+vaccine+clinic+for+students+at+the+Ferg

The University of Alabama announced on Sunday that it will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Aug. 30 and 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ferg. The clinic will supply the Pfizer vaccine.

The University has offered multiple pop-up vaccine clinics in the past week.

“Vaccinations are the key to a successful fall semester and to protecting yourself and our herd,” said Dr. Ricky Friend, dean of the College of Community Health Sciences, to UA News. “Everyone is strongly encouraged to be vaccinated. Data continue to show the vaccines provide very strong protection against serious illness and hospitalization.”

Although the UA vaccine incentive program — which offered $40 in Bama Cash and a raffle for grand prizes — ended on Saturday, students are still encouraged to report vaccines received at an external location.

Student vaccination rates have not yet been reported to the UA System COVID-19 Dashboard, but it reports that more than 70% of UA employees received at least one dose of the vaccine by Aug. 23. The University has not announced a new incentive program.

Students can also make an appointment at the Student Health Center to get the Pfizer vaccine, which the Food and Drug Administration approved last week.

The University offers the Moderna vaccine for faculty and staff through University Medical Center. UMC also offers a third dose of the vaccine to eligible individuals.