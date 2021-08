This last episode of We Rate Ratings starts with Josh and Monica reading reviews of the show sent in by Meredith Cummings and Tom Arenburg. They react to comments about the podcast and its hosts, as well as their ‘rival’ professor in a roast match! Afterwards, clips play in order of formerly released episodes in a ‘best moments’ reel, featuring some conversations that were unaired.

