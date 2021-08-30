CW / Alex Miller
Alex Miller | @alexmiller1999, Multimedia EditorAugust 29, 2021
CULTURE
What are the twisties? UA club gymnasts share their experiences
We Rate Ratings | Special clip show finale
Tips for budding plant parents
‘A quilt of art’: How UA student musicians fit in the local soundscape
Bubblegum pop: ‘Commercialized, computerized and easy to sing to’
We Rate Ratings | Bill Getchell from PJ’s Coffee and Rita’s Custard
Being independent might take time, says UA director of family programs
‘There should be bike lanes’: Students discuss Tuscaloosa road safety
Seven tons of beauty: Tuska, UA’s newest sculpture
Rhythms for roaming: A playlist for back to school