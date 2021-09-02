TPD increase weekend patrol on the Strip

The Tuscaloosa Police Department announced on Wednesday, Sept. 1 that it will increase the number of police patrols on the Strip this weekend in response to loitering, overcrowding and open-container violations.

“While we hope to avoid it, officers WILL issue citations or make arrests if it becomes necessary for public safety,” TPD said in the press release.

TPD dissuaded visitors on the Strip from loitering because of safety and capacity concerns.

“If areas become overcrowded, officers will enforce disorderly conduct by arrest or citation,” the release said.

Stephanie Taylor, TPD spokesperson, said the increased patrols are expected to last through September.