UA+begins+distributing+HEERF+III+funds

The University of Alabama is distributing funds to students through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III based on need as determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

Eligible students will receive an email at their UA crimson email from Student Financial Aid. Funds are distributed on a first-come first-served basis.

“The University of Alabama recognizes the unique challenges the COVID-19 pandemic created for students and their families,” a UA News email said. “Please know resources may be available to students with exceptional financial need.”

Funds will be distributed by Student Financial Aid and Student Care and Well-Being based on Estimated Family Contribution from FAFSA.

To qualify for aid, students must be graduate or undergraduate students enrolled at least half time for fall 2021 and be eligible for Title IV funding. Students who have not completed a FAFSA can apply for aid with Student Care and Well-Being.

The University previously distributed HEERF I in 2020 and HEERF II funds in June 2021.