Namesakes+of+Hewson+Hall+visit+campus+for+ribbon+cutting+ceremony

The University of Alabama Culverhouse College of Business held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 9 for Hewson Hall, named for alumni Marillyn and James Hewson who donated $15 million to the project in 2018.

Hewson Hall, which has been open since the beginning of the fall 2021 semester, received an official opening ceremony on Thursday with UA President Stuart Bell, the building’s namesake and former CEO of Lockheed Martin Marillyn Hewson, her husband James Hewson, Culverhouse College of Business Dean Kay Palan, and C.T. Fitzpatrick, a major donor to the project and co-chair of the Hewson building committee.

“Our vision for this building is to create an environment that will enable success for generations of students and faculty,” Marillyn Hewson said. “We hope it will help students to hone the skills they will need to compete for rewarding and fulfilling jobs and seize the exciting opportunities that the world of business offers.”

Plans for the construction of Hewson Hall were first announced in September 2018 after the launch of a related $30 million fundraising campaign. The building includes a new Alabama Business Hall of Fame, 31 collaboration rooms, 22 classrooms, three conference rooms, an executive boardroom and a number of other meeting spaces.

The building is located on Stadium Drive on the western edge of campus.

“Hewson Hall is representative of the transformative educational opportunities available at The University of Alabama and predicated in part on providing the students room and resources they need to collaborate and learn,” Bell said.

Fundraising was largely provided by the Hewson and Fitzpatrick families. The Hewsons gave $15 million in 2018, and the Fitzpatricks gave a $20 million comprehensive gift in February 2020. The Fitzpatrick’s gifts to the University brought their total donations to $24 million, making them the largest cash donors in UA history.

“Over the years, the Hewson family has been interested in growing programs that support the University’s mission of teaching, research and service,” Bell said. “The mark that they’ve made on our campus is immeasurable, and Hewson Hall will stand as a testament to their devotion to their alma mater.”