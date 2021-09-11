Young Americans for Freedom, Circle K honor 9/11 victims

The UA chapters of Young Americans for Freedom and Circle K International both placed American flags on campus in remembrance of the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Members of the UA Chapter of Young Americans for Freedom — with help from the Campus Veterans Association and the Army ROTC — placed 2,977 American flags on the Mound as part of the 9/11 Never Forget Project, which started in 2003.

This year, Gage Pillsbury from the Army ROTC placed an additional 13 flags in remembrance of the U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan last month.

“I take part in this memorial every year so that the memory of those we lost lives on,” said Emily Schulze, president of the UA Chapter of Young Americans for Freedom. “We are grateful for the bravery that we saw on that day from police officers, firefighters and ordinary citizens [which] cannot be forgotten, and this memorial is simply a small part of continuing their memory.”

Taylor DiCicco, president of UA Circle K, said the display is an 8-year-long tradition for the organization and one of its three signature projects. Circle K is the largest student-led collegiate service organization in the world.

Every flag placed by Circle K members at the Crimson Promenade includes the name of an individual who lost their life on Sept. 11, 2001.