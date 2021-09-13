Alabama splits matches with TCU, UAB

The Alabama women’s soccer team split its final two non-conference games before heading into SEC play.

Texas Christian University

The Crimson Tide dropped its Sept. 9 match by a score of 2-1 in overtime against the sixth-ranked TCU Horned Frogs. It was the second time in two years that Alabama forced a top-10 opponent into an extra period.

TCU took the first lead of the game in the 34th minute after a cross into the box ledCamryn Lancaster to a goal.

Going into halftime, the Crimson Tide outshot TCU eight to seven, but there was nothing to show for it.

Sophomore Felicia Knox scored the equalizer on a through pass from Kate Henderson in the 60th minute, which marked her second goal of the season.

The match remained scoreless for the rest of the 90 minute regulation period, and the Crimson Tide headed into a 10-minute golden goal period with the defending Big 12 champions.

Overtime did not last long as the Horned Frogs scored the winning goal from Messiah Bright in just under three minutes.

Alabama finished the game with seven more shots than TCU, including four more on target.

“Ultimately, we are judged by our results, so in that regard we failed tonight.,” head coach Wes Hart said. “But I’m incredibly proud of our players right now. I felt we dominated many facets of the game tonight, but just weren’t good enough in the critical moment.”

The University of Alabama at Birmingham

The Crimson Tide welcomed an in-state opponent, the UAB Blazers, on Sunday, Sept. 12. Alabama toppled the Blazers 2-0 in a bounce-back effort before the SEC opener next week.

In the first half, Alabama attempted eight shots in the first frame, but Blazers goalkeeper Anika Toth held strong and kept the Crimson Tide scoreless in the first half.

After almost 60 minutes of goal-free soccer, Alabama scored two in 36 seconds. The first was by Tanna Sanchez-Carreto, off a corner assist from Felicia Knox. The second was a shot from outside the box by Ashlynn Serepca — her third of the year.

The Alabama defense held strong the rest of the way, and the Crimson Tide secured its second clean sheet of the season after the season opener against Jacksonville State.

Hart said he was thrilled with his team’s performance in both games this weekend.

“If we compete and play like this in SEC play, we can win a lot of games,” Hart said.

Alabama will open conference play on the road in Oxford, Mississippi, against the Ole Miss Rebels on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. CT. The game will be available on SECN+.