Alabama volleyball falls in Bobcat Invitational 

Alabama women’s volleyball fell to Texas State and Miami in its on-the-road appearance this weekend in the Bobcat Invitational. The Crimson Tide has now dropped three consecutive matches.

Texas State University (1-3: 16-25, 25-23, 22-25, 22-25)

The Crimson Tide fell in the first set against the Bobcats and fought back to take the second, but it was not enough to claim the win.

A trio of Alabama hitters tallied double-digit kills in the match. Outside hitter Sami Jacobs led the team with 16 kills and was close to completing a double-double with nine digs, marking her career high in digs. Outside hitter Abby Marjama followed with 11 kills, and right-side hitter Kennedy Muckelroy had 10 kills.

Libero Dru Kuck finished with 22 digs, making this her fourth match with 20-plus digs this season. Kuck was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week back-to-back — the first time an Alabama player has accomplished this since 2018.

University of Miami (0-3: 21-25, 19-25, 18-25)

For the second time this season, the Crimson Tide dropped its match in straight sets.

In the loss to Miami, outside hitter Kendyl Reaugh was a bright spot. She hit a career-best of .321 and led the team with 12 kills. This was Reaugh’s second time racking up double-digit kills in a match this season.

Setter Brooke Slusser achieved her second match with 20 kills.

Both Kuck and middle blocker Chaise Campbell, who had 9 blocks between the two matches, were named to the Bobcat Invitational All-Tournament Team.

What’s Next?

The Crimson Tide will be back at Foster Auditorium for the Bama Bash, its last invitational of the season. Alabama will host the two-day, three-team tournament starting Friday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. CT against the University of Houston.

The second day of the invitational will start at 10 a.m. CT against Western Carolina University, and its second match will be against Tennessee Tech University at 6 p.m. CT. The Bama Bash Invitational will be broadcasted on SEC Network+.