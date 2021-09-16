Alabama women’s soccer opens SEC play at Ole Miss

The Alabama women’s soccer team (4-4) opens up conference play against the Ole Miss Rebels (4-1-2) on Thursday, Sept. 16.

After winning only one of its first five conference matches last season, the Crimson Tide hope for a better start this year, and there’s reason to believe they can.

Other than the 4-0 loss at the hands of the top-ranked Florida State Seminoles, Alabama has held its own with some of the top programs in the country.

The Crimson Tide worked a draw in its first exhibition match with the 13th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville, and the team was in striking distance for most of the match on the road against the Memphis Tigers.

Last week, Alabama went toe to toe with fifth-ranked TCU, extending the game into overtime before falling late.

After setting up a hard non-conference schedule, Alabama head coach Wes Hart said he’s excited for what his team can accomplish in conference play.

“Similar to the last few games, I felt our effort and soccer was good,” Hart said after the last game against the UAB Blazers. “The difference tonight’s that we made plays in the critical moments. Looking forward to our SEC opener against a very good Ole Miss side.”

The Ole Miss side is no pushover. Averaging 14.4 shots per game, the Rebels will be the favorite on their home field.

The team is led by senior forwards Molly Martin and Channing Foster, who have nine goals combined in just seven games.

Rebels goalkeeper Ashley Orkus is allowing over one goal per game. This could be a good thing for the Tide as they have struggled to get the ball into the net.

Alabama and Ole Miss have faced similar foes this season, with both teams matching up against Memphis and Samford. Alabama lost to both sides, and the Rebels drew with each school.

Ole Miss won its only match against the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa last October, 2-0.

The game will be played on Thursday, Sept. 16 in Oxford, Mississippi, and will be televised on SECN+ at 6 p.m. CT.