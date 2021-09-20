UA temporarily closes 13 classrooms after flooding damage

The University will temporarily close 13 classrooms and parts of five buildings after flooding on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Power and network connectivity have been restored, although “limited interruptions” may occur, according to a UA News statement released Sunday. Repairs are ongoing.

“Thank you to all the UA staff who responded to help on campus and to those who continue to assist those in need,” the statement said.

The flash flood caused minor damage throughout Tuscaloosa. All roadways are currently open.

Classes and campus operations will resume as normal Monday morning.

The following rooms will be inaccessible:

Doster Hall basement areas, including listed rooms (unavailable for a minimum of two weeks)

Room 0010

Room 0001

Room 0002

Room 0005

Farrah Hall (unavailable for at least two weeks)

Classroom 120

Classroom 116

Meeting room 118

Reese Phifer (unavailable for at least one week)

Studio Control Room 0118

Office 134

Classroom 130

Classroom 180

Bureau of Mines (unavailable for at least one week)

Classroom 111

Open lab 110

Students with classes in these locations will be notified by their professors. Status updates will be posted periodically at the University’s new website dedicated to flooding cleanup information.