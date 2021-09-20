UA temporarily closes 13 classrooms after flooding damage
September 19, 2021
The University will temporarily close 13 classrooms and parts of five buildings after flooding on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Power and network connectivity have been restored, although “limited interruptions” may occur, according to a UA News statement released Sunday. Repairs are ongoing.
“Thank you to all the UA staff who responded to help on campus and to those who continue to assist those in need,” the statement said.
The flash flood caused minor damage throughout Tuscaloosa. All roadways are currently open.
Classes and campus operations will resume as normal Monday morning.
The following rooms will be inaccessible:
- Doster Hall basement areas, including listed rooms (unavailable for a minimum of two weeks)
- Room 0010
- Room 0001
- Room 0002
- Room 0005
- Farrah Hall (unavailable for at least two weeks)
- Classroom 120
- Classroom 116
- Meeting room 118
- Reese Phifer (unavailable for at least one week)
- Studio Control Room 0118
- Office 134
- Classroom 130
- Classroom 180
- Bureau of Mines (unavailable for at least one week)
- Classroom 111
- Open lab 110
Students with classes in these locations will be notified by their professors. Status updates will be posted periodically at the University’s new website dedicated to flooding cleanup information.