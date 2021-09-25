SGA takes first step toward Narcan training on the UA campus 

The Student Government Association unanimously approved a resolution that calls on the University to provide Narcan training for students.

The approved resolution will be sent to UA President Stuart Bell, Vice President and Provost James Dalton, Vice President for Student Life Myron Pope, and Faculty Senate President Chapman Greer for review.

Narcan is a nasal spray used as a first aid to stop opioid effects on the brain. Currently, the University of Alabama Police Department is the only entity on campus trained to use Narcan. Auburn University provides Narcan training and access to its campus community.

Senator John McLendon said Narcan training is vital on college campuses.

“Even though UAPD can get to the halls really fast, it would just be better if residents of the halls would have [Narcan training] so that way they could help stop it from escalating further … It can save lives,” McLendon said.

McLendon’s plan has two parts, and this legislation addresses the first: training.

Alabama has the highest opioid dispensing rate in the nation according to 2019 data from the Centers for Disease Control, and Tuscaloosa County has a dispensing rate of 96.5 per 100 people. The state of Alabama’s is 85.8.

In 2019, more than 36,000 deaths in the United States involved synthetic opioids. From 2018 to 2019, synthetic opioid deaths increased nationally by over 15% and accounted for almost 73% of all opioid related deaths in 2019.

“The SGA prioritizes efforts to promote student health and wellbeing. The implementation of Narcan training sessions is an exciting way to further this commitment to students,” SGA Press Secretary Olivia Davis said.