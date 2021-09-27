Intercultural Diversity Center hosts TEDTalk Tuesdays to promote DEI

The Intercultural Diversity Center will host biweekly TEDTalk Tuesdays to promote conversations about social justice, equity and inclusion.

What: TEDTalk Tuesday, a lecture series hosted by the Intercultural Diversity Center. Who: The event is free and open to UA students, faculty and staff. When: The talks are on the second and third Tuesday of every month. Where: The Intercultural Diversity Center within the UA Student Center.

“Individuals that come out to the TED Talks can expect an opportunity to be enlightened with information that focuses on all of our heritage months here at The University of Alabama,” said LaToya Scott, the assistant vice president for the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

The next installment of the series, “They Are Italian, Too,” will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 19, in honor of Italian American Heritage Month. The keynote speaker, Giorgia Colongo, will discuss Italian culture and common misconceptions held by non-Italians.

TEDTalk Tuesdays will provide critical information in an engaging way to educate attendees about diversity, equity and inclusion. Education is a key component of the Intercultural Diversity Center’s mission.

“The mission of the Intercultural Diversity Center is to advance The University of Alabama’s commitment to cultivating and respecting diversity by serving as a resource and liaison for students, staff and faculty on issues of equity through education, outreach and advocacy,” Scott said in a statement.

TEDTalk Tuesdays are one part of the Intercultural Diversity Center’s efforts to promote diversity on campus.

“Last year, we had over 10,000 faculty, staff, students, alumni and community members engage with DEI programming,” Scott said. “Cocurricular experiences such as the TED Talk provide an additional pathway to that desired outcome.”