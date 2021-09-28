Alabama women’s soccer drops road match to Vanderbilt

After defeating Missouri on Thursday, the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-6, 1-2) lost 3-0 in Nashville to the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-5-3, 1-1-1).

The match was an impressive showing for the Commodore offense led by seniors Raegan Kelley and Peyton Cutshall. Kelley and Cutshall have now combined for nine goals on the season. Cutshall got the game going in the 15th minute, scoring off a cross from midfielder Amber Nguyen.

Alabama held its own during the remainder of the first half, but headed into the locker room down a goal.

Vanderbilt midfielder Kelley made it difficult for the Crimson Tide to stay in the game in the second half. In the 50th minute, Kelley scored off of a near post cross into the box.

Two minutes later, Nguyen gained another assist on a perfect pass from near the midfield line to Kelley. Kelley tapped the ball over Alabama goaltender McKinley Crone on the first touch to extend the Commodore lead.

After 90 minutes, the Crimson Tide held the advantage in shots, 10-5 over Vanderbilt, but the scoreboard read 3-0 in favor of the Commodores. Vanderbilt scored three times on four shots on goal.

Alabama midfielder Reyna Reyes led the way for the Crimson Tide, firing off three shots. The Crimson Tide had eight corner kicks., but the struggle to finish chances on the road continued to be a problem.

“Even though we had an advantage in shots, we needed to create more quality chances,” Alabama head coach Wes Hart said. “We needed to be more aggressive, and more courageous.”

Hart shared the difference between Thursday’s match and the loss on Sunday.

“Today we looked reactive. We looked a step slow, a step late,” Hart said. “On Thursday, I thought we imposed our will on the game. Today I thought Vanderbilt was the aggressor.”

The No. 5 LSU Tigers will travel to Tuscaloosa on Friday, Oct. 1. LSU has lost back-to-back games since starting the season 8-0. The Crimson Tide team that has played against ranked teams, including top-ranked Florida State. Alabama lost to eighth-ranked TCU in overtime earlier this month.