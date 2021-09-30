Alabama women’s golf places second at weekend invitational

The Alabama women’s golf team placed second overall at the Mason Rudolph Invitational, off the back of two individual top-10 performances. The Crimson Tide traveled to Franklin, Tennessee, to play at the Vanderbilt Legends Course.

Alabama finished 12 under par throughout the tournament to secure a second-place finish. That score and their tournament total of 852 are the lowest scores for the team since October 2019.

Sophomore Benedetta Moresco and fifth-year Polly Mack both finished within the top 10 overall in the tournament. Moresco finished with a score of 211 throughout the weekend, which placed her at seventh. Mack finished 10th overall, putting up a score of 212.

Junior Sarah Edwards finished 38th on the weekend by scoring 219. Other top-50 finishers were graduate student Angelica Moresco and junior Emilie Øverås. Moresco finished tied for 17th with a score of 214. Øverås scored 220, which placed her at 44th overall.

This second-place finish for the Crimson Tide follows up a fourth-place finish at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate tournament. The Crimson Tide will compete in the Ruth’s Chris Tarheel Invitational hosted by the University of North Carolina. The tournament takes place Oct. 15-17 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.