Alabama women’s soccer hosts LSU in Friday night showdown

Following a three-goal loss to Vanderbilt on Sunday, the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-6) returns home to take on the No. 24 LSU Tigers (8-2).

The Tigers were undefeated and ranked fifth in last week’s coaches poll, but fell 19 spots after back-to-back losses against Ole Miss and Georgia.

The Crimson Tide and Tigers met twice in 2020. The first match was a 3-3 draw in Baton Rouge. Later in November, LSU ended Alabama’s season in Orange Beach, Alabama, in the SEC Tournament.

Alabama will be a tough test for the Tigers, holding a 6-2 home record, including a win over Missouri last week.

“LSU is a very athletic team,” head coach Wes Hart said. “They’ve got some dangerous attacking players. We need to be disciplined in our shape while attacking so we don’t leave ourselves exposed to counter attacks.”

The Tigers are led by forward Tinaya Alexander with seven goals and three assists.

Junior Mollee Swift has started all 10 games in goal for the Tigers, allowing only seven shots to cross the goal line.

Hart said his team was not the aggressor in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, but he knows that his team has the potential to win on Friday.

“If we bring a fighting spirit and a competitive mentality, we give ourselves a very good chance to be successful,” Hart said.

The match is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. CT at the Alabama Soccer Complex. The game will be on SECN+.