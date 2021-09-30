Meet+the+new+Miss+University+of+Alabama

After being crowned the new Miss University of Alabama, Lindsay Fincher will make her first official appearance at Homecoming on Oct. 23.

The Miss University of Alabama pageant is in its 46th year. It is sponsored by the University of Alabama National Alumni Association and has been directed by Carol Wright for over 20 years.

Fincher, a senior from Wedowee, Alabama majoring in dance and political science, was chosen for the title out of 12 competitors. Top placements and award recipients were chosen based on private interviews with the judging panel, talent performances, onstage questions and evening gown presentation. Each contestant also adopts a social impact initiative.

“Having the opportunity to represent this school is a dream come true,” Fincher said.

The pageant veteran performed a dance number as her talent portion. For her social impact initiative, Fincher discussed providing arts programs for underserved schools and communities through her organization, Catalyst: Arts for All.

“The arts have profoundly impacted my life,” Fincher said.

Fincher was inspired by her experiences as a student to found Catalyst in 2019. She cultivated her passion for the arts through after-school programming and lessons since her school system did not provide substantial art education. She said many of her peers who would have benefitted from creative exploration did not have the finances and transportation to do so.

Fincher said Catalyst has provided in-person and virtual arts education and scholarships to students at 11 Alabama schools who wish to further pursue arts beyond Catalyst’s curriculum.

Fincher is excited to partner with the UA Department of Theatre and Dance, the Student Government Association and the Alabama Panhellenic Association to expand her social impact initiative.

She will compete in Miss Alabama for the third time in June and has been awarded over $100,000 of in-kind and cash scholarship through her involvement in the Miss America Organization.

“I think we have so many young women on this campus who would succeed and benefit from the Miss America Organization,” Fincher said.

Isabella Powell, the outgoing Miss University of Alabama, said passing on the crown was a bittersweet experience. Her social impact initiative was “Gimme-A-Break,” providing funding and education to install sensory rooms for special needs students in schools. She raised $30,000 for 10 sensory rooms across nine schools.

“I love the sisterhood of the Miss University of Alabama pageant,” Powell said.