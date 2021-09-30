UA extends mask mandate to Oct. 29

The University of Alabama extended its mask mandate until Oct. 29 after review by the UA System Health and Safety Task Force.

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals are required to wear a face covering in all nonresidential campus buildings.

This is the second extension of the original mask mandate, which was reinstated on Aug. 6.

The University reported 27 positive COVID-19 cases among students and 13 among faculty and staff since Sept. 20.Since the beginning of the semester, the University has reported 600 student cases and 146 employee cases.

Five of the 170 rooms allocated for quarantine housing are currently in use.

More than 60% of students and 73% of employees have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Following guidance from the UA System Health and Safety Task Force, the requirement for face coverings while indoors has been extended through Oct. 29,” a UA Newsstatement said. “Face coverings, increased vaccinations, and other health and safety measures have helped drive a sharp decline in COVID-19 case numbers as the University continues to enjoy a successful in-person fall semester.”