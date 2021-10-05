Alabama women’s soccer earns ranked win against LSU

In front of a crowd of over 1,100 fans, the Alabama women’s soccer team (7-6) defeated the No. 24 LSU Tigers (8-3) 1-0 after a late go-ahead goal.

The win was Alabama’s first over a ranked opponent this season and the fourth consecutive victory at home.

LSU was the aggressor in the first half, but they were not able to take the lead before halftime.

The Crimson Tide fired off 12 shots in the second half to LSU’s three.The match was scoreless for 84 minutes of play until the Crimson Tide finally struck.

Midfielder Macy Clem played a ball into defender Bella Scaturro, who crossed it into the box. Midfielder Reyna Reyes then headed the ball on net, and it escaped the hands of LSU goalkeeper Mollee Swift to give the Crimson Tide the lead with just under five minutes to play.

“I don’t know, I think the ball just had a crazy spin on it,” Reyes said. “I thought the keeper was there, and somehow it got through. But a goal is a goal.”

The match had a physical toll on both sides. There were 30 fouls in the 90 minutes, including four yellow cards shown.

“We knew coming into this game that it was going to be a tough battle, and we knew we had to fight the whole game,” Reyes said. “But that’s what we did. We executed very well, and we came out with the win.”

Alabama was the second team to shut out the Tigers this season. It was goalkeeper McKinley Crone’s fourth clean sheet of the year.

“I just told them how incredibly proud I was,” head coach Wes Hart said. “The effort they put forth was the exact effort we needed, and that’s what is going to give you the chance to be successful.”

Hart said he loved the energy from the record crowd on Friday night.

“They were fantastic. Hopefully, we gave them a reason to come back. They made a huge difference,” he said.

Alabama will be back at home next Sunday, Oct. 10, after a trip to Fayetteville to take on the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks. The match is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 7, at 6 p.m. CT and will be televised on the SEC Network.