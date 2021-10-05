Alabama cross country finishes in top 10 at Joe Piane Invitational 

The Alabama men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in the Joe Piane Invitational on Friday, and both teams finished in the top 10. The women finished third with a total of 147 points, and the men finished sixth with 225 points.

The Crimson Tide women were led by Mercy Chelangat, who won the invitational’s 5K race with a time of 16:10.3. This marked her fourth consecutive cross country win since last season’s Florida State Invitational.

Following behind Chelangat was sophomore Flomena Asekol (16:10.7), taking second. Graduate student Esther Gitahi (16:43.9) finished 14th, and sophomore Amaris Tyynismaa (16:49.8) finished 28th. Junior Megan Patton (17:29.3) finished 103rd.

Alabama head coach Dan Waters commended the individual effort of the women’s team.

“For our women to go one-two in the individual race, especially against such a tough field, was great to see, especially with this being Mercy’s first race of the season,” Waters said. “Overall, I think our women did well today against outstanding competition.”

Freshman Victor Kiprop led the men by finishing the 5-mile course in eighth place with a time of 23:39.1. Fellow freshmen Eliud Kipsang (23:52.9) and Hillary Cheruiyot (24:15.1) finished the 5-mile course in 14th and 35th respectively. Sophomores Jacob Wiggers (24:34.7) and Jack Hawes (25:13.5) finished in 53rd and 116th respectively.

“On the men’s side, Victor led the way to a solid team showing against what was again a packed field,” Waters said. “We’re still learning how to race as a team, and both our men and women have some things to improve on, but we’re definitely heading in the right direction as we head toward the championship season.”

Next up for the Crimson Tide is the NCAA Pre-Nationals Invitational in Tallahassee, Florida on Oct. 15. This is the last meet of the regular season.