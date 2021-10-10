Alabama soccer drops contest at Arkansas

The Alabama women’s soccer team (7-7, 2-3) fell to 0-5 on the road this season after a 3-1 defeat in Fayetteville on Thursday night against the Arkansas Razorbacks (10-2, 5-0), who remain undefeated on their home field.

The Razorbacks jumped out to a fast start but were held back by four offside penalties that took away scoring chances. In the 28th minute, Arkansas forward Ava Tankersley scored off a pass from forward Kiley Dulaney.

The Razorbacks’ lead didn’t last long, as Alabama struck back on a header from midfielder Macy Clem. The goal was Clem’s third of the season.

After one-half of play, it looked like the game might go into overtime like they did in 2020, but the Razorbacks quickly eliminated any hope of victory for the Crimson Tide.

Defender Bryana Hunter headed in a cross to give Arkansas the lead in the 46th minute. Arkansas added another 90 seconds later when forward Kiley Dulaney extended the lead to 3-1 on a shot from the top of the box.

The Crimson Tide had opportunities, including seven shots and seven corner kicks in the second half, but could not convert to score a second goal.

Arkansas finished with a shot advantage of 17 to 10 over the Crimson Tide.

It was a physical game with 26 fouls on the pitch. Alabama midfielders Reyna Reyes and Macy Clem, as well as goalkeeper McKinley Crone, were all shown yellow cards.

“That’s Arkansas,” head coach Wes Hart said. “They start games and halves so incredibly strong. They are so athletic and aggressive and put you under so much pressure. We never really got any kind of possession or rhythm going. Their press is so effective.”

Hart said his team needs to move on, and quickly.

“We need to put this game behind us,” Hart said. “We lost to one of the top teams in the country on the road.”

It will be a quick turnaround for the Crimson Tide. They will host Mississippi State in the “Power of Pink” game on Sunday, Oct. 10, at 1 p.m. CT. The game will be available to stream on SECN+.