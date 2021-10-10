Alabama soccer to face Mississippi State in Power of Pink game

The Alabama women’s soccer team (7-7, 2-3) returns to Tuscaloosa to host their ninth home game of the season, against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-5-3, 1-3-1).

The Crimson Tide lost at Arkansas on Thursday, extending their road losing streak to five. At home, Alabama has been dangerous, winning seven of its first nine matches in Tuscaloosa.

Sunday’s match is Alabama’s annual Power of Pink game, a tradition started by former UA gymnastics coach Sarah Patterson in 2004 for breast cancer awareness.

Mississippi State has struggled to start the season, winning only three of their first 11 games. They had two nonconference matches postponed, against Southern Miss and Belmont.

Mississippi State’s offense has struggled this year, only scoring nine goals in the first 11 matches. They have been shut out four times and currently rank last in the conference. James Armstrong, head coach of the Bulldogs, is in his third year with the program.

The Bulldogs have three players with two goals each: midfielder Onyi Echegini, and forwards Hailey Farrington-Bentil and Monigo Karnley.

Mississippi State’s assist leader is midfielder Ally Perry, with three.

The Bulldogs have been consistent with their goalkeeper Maddy Anderson, who has started and played all 11 matches from start to finish. She has conceded 11 goals and has four shutouts, which puts her at third in the SEC.

Mississippi State scored a goal in the 90th minute to ensure a 1-1 draw in last year’s meeting in Starkville. Alabama midfielder Felicia Knox scored her first collegiate goal in that contest.

Alabama leads the all-time series 13-8-4.

The match is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 10, at 1 p.m. CT. The game will be available to stream on SECN+. Fans in attendance will receive a free pink T-shirt and shaker.