Alabama+volleyball+loses+Power+of+Pink+match+against+Kentucky

In its annual Power of Pink match, Alabama women’s volleyball fell to No. 5 Kentucky (11-3, 4-0 SEC). The match was the first home match in over two weeks and the fifth SEC match of the season. The Crimson Tide fell in three straight sets (25-19, 25-10, 25-23).

In the first set, the Wildcats came out swinging and went on a five-point run before forcing an early Alabama timeout. Two service errors from the Wildcats put the Crimson Tide on the board.

After 13 points were given to the Wildcats, right-side hitter Kennedy Muckelroy put down the first kill for the Crimson Tide. Outside hitter Sami Jacobs came behind her with a kill to close the eight-point gap. Alabama gave up points with errors to push the set for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats took the lead with back-to-back kills to open the second set before outside hitter Shaye Eggleston scored the first point for Alabama.

The Crimson Tide kept up with the Wildcats before Kentucky went on a four-point scoring run. Middle blocker Chaise Campbell put down a kill before the Wildcats went on another four-point scoring run with three kills and a service ace.

Muckelroy picked up a kill and sent the Crimson Tide on a four-point scoring run before it was ended by a kill from the Wildcats.

Kentucky kept the serve for the last four points of the set but ended with an Alabama attack error from Eggleston.

The third set started in favor of the Wildcats, who were on a four-point score run. Eggleston broke the run, and Jacobs followed behind with a kill.

The momentum from an Alabama service ace closed the gap, and the teams tied for the first time in the match. The tie was short-lived before the Wildcats came back with back-to-back kills and Alabama attacking errors.

The teams went back and forth with possessions before an attack error from Kentucky sent the Crimson Tide on a three-point scoring run.

The late fight from Alabama wasn’t enough before the Wildcats regained control and closed out the set on an Alabama attack error.

Muckelroy led the team with 11 kills and two blocks. Eggleston finished with six kills and 14 blocks.

What’s Next?

The Crimson Tide will be back on the road for its next SEC match against Missouri on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 6:30 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

