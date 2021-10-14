UA’s Homecoming Week 2021

The University of Alabama’s Homecoming Week will begin on Sunday, Oct. 17. This year’s theme is “Together We Rise,” a campaign selected by the Student Government Association.

Homecoming Director Sarah Bittner said she is excited for freshmen and sophomores, who haven’t experienced a “normal” homecoming yet, to see the student body come together.

“I’m honestly excited to see UA students come out because we’ve heard a lot of buzz about homecoming this year,” Bittner said.

Homecoming Week will begin with the 33rd annual Roll Tide Run on Sunday, Oct. 17, and end with the crowning of the homecoming queen at halftime of the Tennessee game on Saturday, Oct. 23.

All information and details can be found through the 2021 Homecoming Red Book or at the University’s homecoming website. The calendar of this year’s events are as follows:

Roll Tide Run — Sunday, Oct. 17, 10:30 a.m.

Homecoming Kickoff — Sunday, Oct. 17, 5-9 p.m.

Bowling tournament and open student bowling at Bowlero — Monday, Oct. 18, time to be announced.

Dodgeball tournament at Student Recreation Center — Tuesday, Oct. 19, 5:45 p.m.

Day of service — Wednesday, Oct. 20, time to be announced.

Flag football competition at UREC Intramural Fields — Wednesday Oct. 20, 5:45 p.m.

Choreography competition at Coleman Coliseum — Thursday, Oct. 21, 6 p.m.

Homecoming concert at Coleman Coliseum — Thursday, Oct. 21, time to be announced.

Pep rally/bonfire and Homecoming Queen crowning on the Quad — Friday, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m.

National Pan-Hellenic Council Step Show at Coleman Coliseum — Friday, Oct. 22, 8:30 p.m.

Homecoming Parade — Saturday, Oct. 23, time to be announced.

