University+of+Alabama+student+missing+since+Tuesday

John “Jack” Lombardo, a 21-year-old UA student, has been missing since Tuesday. His mother last spoke to him on Tuesday night.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, a friend described Lombardo as 6’0” tall and around 160 pounds. He has tattoos on his left forearm and short dark hair.

He drives a silver 2021 Hyundai Kona with a Florida license plate number KCDZ28.

Lombardo’s roommate contacted police Wednesday afternoon after he didn’t return home Tuesday night.

Any information should be directed to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, 205-349-2121. This is an active investigation.