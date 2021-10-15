Alabama+baseball+announces+2022+schedule

Alabama baseball will play 56 games against 28 participants in the 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament — and 21 of these opponents are SEC teams.

The Crimson Tide will open its season at home against Xavier on Feb. 18. Alabama will then play Jacksonville State and Alabama State in a pair of midweek home games.

February will end with three more nonconference games at the University of Texas Feb. 25-27. The Longhorns finished first in the Big 12 regular-season standings, hosted a super regional last year and made a semifinal appearance in last year’s World Series.

The first two weeks of March, Alabama will host six opponents at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. These games feature a mix of one-offs and three-game series. This two-week stretch includes a visit from State University of New York-Binghamton on March 11.

The slate in April includes a home-and-home series against the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The Crimson Tide will host UAB on April 19. They will also play UAB on March 22.

Alabama will play 10 SEC series as part of its conference schedule. The Crimson Tide will kick off conference play by hosting Florida March 18-20. Alabama will travel to Starkville, Mississippi, to play the defending national champions, the Mississippi State Bulldogs, March 25-27.

Alabama plays host to Texas A&M April 1-3. The middle of April features back-to-back away series at Ole Miss and Tennessee, April 8-10 and April 15-18 respectively.

April ends with a home series against Georgia April 22-24, followed by a trip to South Carolina.

May kicks off with back-to-back series against rivals, first at home against LSU May 6-8 and then a trip to Auburn May 13-15. The Crimson Tide ends regular-season play at home hosting the defending SEC champions, Arkansas.

Following the series with Arkansas, the SEC baseball tournament begins on May 24 in Hoover, Alabama.