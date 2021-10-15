Alabama+volleyball+wins+five-set+battle+against+Missouri

Alabama volleyball broke its five-game losing streak and claimed its first SEC win of the season against the Missouri Tigers (3-15, 0-5 SEC) Wednesday night. Alabama fans were excited about the team’s win.

The win for the Crimson Tide is their first victory over the Tigers since 2015 and their first road win since 2014. The road match ended with a head-to-head battle in five sets (20-25, 25-21, 25-17, 21-25, 15-13).

The Crimson Tide started off slow with the Tigers going on an eight-point scoring run before right-side hitter Kennedy Muckelroy put down back-to-back kills. Alabama maintained momentum and went on a five-point scoring run to tie the set.

The teams went back and forth with kills from both sides until the Tigers extended the gap. Muckelroy put down one last kill before an Alabama serve placed the Tigers in the position to close the set.

The second set started with a kill from middle blocker Sarah Swanson, giving Alabama its first lead of the match. Outside hitter Shaye Eggleston followed behind with a kill.

With Alabama in the lead, the set then turned into a point-for-point. Back-to-back kills from middle blocker Chaise Campbell broke the cycle before the set closed with an attack error from the Tigers.

An early kill from Muckelroy in the third set put Alabama on the board. Outside hitter Kendyl Reaugh followed with a kill and put Alabama in the lead.

Swanson set in motion a four-point scoring run for the Crimson Tide. The streak ended with an Alabama service error but came back with another kill from Swanson. The Tigers’ attack errors kept the Crimson Tide in the lead.

Outside hitter Sami Jacobs closed the set with back-to-back service aces, making the final score 25-17.

Jacobs opened the fourth set with a service ace to put Alabama on the board before Reaugh came along with two kills. The Tigers closed the one-point gap with a four-point scoring run.

Two kills and a service ace from the Tigers created a three-point gap. Reaugh put down two more kills before a kill from the Tigers closed the set to tie the match.

Reaugh came out swinging and put Alabama on the board with the first point. Three kills from Jacobs tied the game-winning set.

The hungry teams fought for the lead with back-to-back kills before the Tigers committed three back-to-back attack errors to secure the first SEC win of the season for the Crimson Tide.

Muckelroy gained a career-high 18 kills and picked up her first double-double of the season, with 10 digs. Campbell hit a career-high .526 with 11 kills. Jacobs had 11 kills, nine digs and a season-high four service aces.

Setter Brooke Slusser finished with a season-best 49 assists — her fifth time having more than 20 within the last six matches.

What’s Next?

The Crimson Tide will face the Florida Gators (11-6, 5-2 SEC) at home on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast on ESPNU.