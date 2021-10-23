McLean Moore named homecoming queen

McLean Moore was named the 2021 homecoming queen on the steps of Gorgas Library on Oct. 22, 2021.

McLean Moore was named the 2021 homecoming queen Friday night at the annual pep rally and bonfire on the Quad.

This year, 13,180 students — or about one-third of the student body — voted in the election. This was the largest voter turnout in a homecoming election since 2015. Moore was one of five candidates campaigning for the title.

Moore is a senior from Tuscaloosa majoring in finance and economics. Her campaign was sponsored by her sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma.

Her philanthropy is Big Brothers Big Sisters, which is a mentoring program for youth. Her campaign materials related to her philanthropy sparked controversy earlier this week.

“It is my mission to further expand the presence of Big Brothers Big Sisters [sic] efforts through an increased partnership with UA students and surrounding areas,” Moore wrote in her campaign statement.

Moore reported $38.37 in campaign expenditures in her final financial disclosure form on Oct. 19, which is required for all candidates. Her Instagram account, formerly @matchwithmclean, showed photos of her with personalized signs and buttons.

Last week, Moore hosted a car painting event in the parking lot across from Calvary Baptist Church. Her Instagram also shows a series of professional-quality campaign videos. None of these expenses have been reported or made publicly available on the election website.

She will be formally recognized during halftime at the Tennessee vs. Alabama game tomorrow night, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT.