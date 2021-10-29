Alabama+softball+releases+2022+schedule

Alabama softball released its 2022 season schedule on Wednesday. It features many games against top-tier opponents that will prepare the team for another Women’s College World Series run.

The schedule features 26 home games this season at Rhoads Stadium. Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy wants to see plenty of crimson and white cheering on the team this year.

“We have some lofty goals for ticket sales this spring,” Murphy said. “We want over 3,200 season tickets sold and an average of 3,500 fans per game. Both would set records for softball.”

Alabama will play three teams from last year’s Women’s College World Series, including SEC foe Georgia, Arizona and last season’s national runner-up Florida State.

The Seminoles eliminated Alabama from the Women’s College World Series last June, after Alabama defeated Arizona and UCLA in prior rounds.

The Crimson Tide will match up with six teams that advanced to last season’s NCAA Super Regionals, including Virginia Tech and Texas, as well as SEC opponents LSU, Kentucky, Florida and Missouri.

Alabama will host two tournaments at home this season: the Easton Bama Bash Feb. 18-20 and the Easton Crimson Classic March 4-6. The Crimson Tide will travel to Tucson, Arizona, Feb. 11-13 for the Mike Candrea Invitational and to Youngsville, Louisiana, Feb. 25-27 for the Mardi Gras Mambo.

SEC play will begin on March 11, and the SEC tournament will be held May 10-14 in Gainesville, Florida.

The team will open its season against Arizona on Feb. 11, which will be a nice test to see what Alabama softball’s 26th team can do.