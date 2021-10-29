Masks+not+required+for+vaccinated+individuals+beginning+Nov.+5

The University of Alabama will not require masks for fully vaccinated individuals in most cases beginning Nov. 5.

Unvaccinated individuals will still be required to wear face coverings indoors, in crowded outdoor settings, or when they are in close contact with other unvaccinated individuals.

As with the previous mandates, unvaccinated individuals will be allowed to take their masks off when alone in an office, while eating or drinking away from others, while actively exercising, in residence halls and outdoors.

All people, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear masks on Crimson Ride buses and in clinical settings.

“Anyone, including those who are fully vaccinated, should feel comfortable choosing to wear a mask, even when not required,” the UA News release said

This announcement comes one week after the University announced that all UA employees, including student workers, must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8 unless granted a medical, disability or religious exemption.