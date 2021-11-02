Volleyball+falls+in+weekend+series+against+Georgia

In back-to-back matches at home, Alabama volleyball fell to Georgia (8-14, 4-7 SEC). Both teams shared a 2-7 conference record before the Bulldogs pushed the Crimson Tide to the 12th spot in the SEC.

Match one (1-3: 30-28, 18-25, 22-25, 20-25)

Alabama took the early lead with three kills coming from right-side hitter Kennedy Muckelroy. Georgia quickly erased the Crimson Tide’s lead with a pair of kills to tie the set.

Coming out of a timeout, the Crimson Tide went on a 5-1 scoring run with two service aces and three kills. The Bulldogs continued to push to close the deficit.

Back-to-back kills from outside hitter Abby Marjama could have sealed the set-one win for Alabama, but the Bulldogs went on a 5-2 scoring run to tie the match once again.

Tied at 25, the teams went back and forth for the last two points to secure the set. A strong block from outside hitter Kendyl Reaugh followed a kill from Marjama. The Crimson Tide took the first set in its highest-scoring set in SEC play.

The Bulldogs took an early lead in the second set with a four-point scoring run before the Crimson Tide answered with its own four-point scoring run to tie the match.

Middle blocker Laila Smith set the offense in motion to keep up with the Bulldogs with two kills. Marjama followed behind Smith with two of her own.

Georgia proceeded to go on a seven-point scoring run to take a hefty lead before the streak was snapped by a kill from outside hitter Sami Jacobs.

Marjama put down three kills before a kill from the Bulldogs closed the set, tying the match 1-1.

The Bulldogs started the third set with two blocks and kept the early lead with help from Alabama as the Crimson Tide committed three attacking errors.

Marjama put the ball back in motion for Alabama to send them on a 5-1 scoring run to take the lead. Georgia quickly bounced back with two blocks and two kills to tie the match.

The teams were neck and neck until the Bulldogs came back with two blocks and three kills to snatch back the lead and close the set with a 2-1 set advantage.

Outside hitter Shaye Eggleston picked up her first kill of the match to put the Crimson Tide on the board. Marjama came behind her with two kills to push Alabama into a three-point lead.

The Bulldogs quickly took back the lead with a service ace, a kill and two blocks. Eggleston put down a kill before heading to the serving line to pick up the third service ace of the match for the Crimson Tide.

The teams went back and forth on attack and service errors until outside hitter Kendyl Reaugh put down two kills to stay at bay with the Bulldogs.

Georgia went on a 5-1 scoring run to close out the set and the match.

Marjama led the team with her season high of 19 kills. Setter Brooke Slusser finished with 39 assists, making it her second best performance of the season and her highest in a four-set match. Muckelroy finished with eight kills, a service ace, three blocks and seven digs.

Match two (0-3: 22-25, 17-25, 18-25)

The teams started the match with back-to-back errors and ended with a kill from Georgia to take the lead.

The Bulldogs kept the lead on an 8-2 scoring run before it was snapped by Smith. Marjama pushed the score with three kills, and middle blocker Sarah Swanson followed with two kills.

Eggleston sent the Crimson Tide on a 5-1 scoring run to tie the set before sending a serve into the net to give the ball back to Georgia.

The late fight for Alabama wasn’t enough to secure the first set, though, and Georgia closed it on a three-point scoring run.

The Crimson Tide allowed the Bulldogs to go on an eight-point scoring run.

Swanson and Marjama teamed up at the net to snap the streak before the Bulldogs continued to push forward with their eight-point lead.

The teams then performed their own three-point scoring runs, with kills coming from Eggleston, Reaugh and Smith.

Georgia closed out the set to take a 2-0 advantage.

The start of the third set was once again not in favor of the Crimson Tide as the Bulldogs went on an 8-2 scoring run. Kills from Muckelroy and Smith snapped the run and closed the deficit to four points.

The teams exchanged points before Georgia pushed its lead with a 5-1 scoring run before kills by Muckelroy gave the Crimson Tide some momentum.

Alabama proceeded to go on a late 5-1 scoring run to close the gap to just three points. Georgia took the ball back and closed out the match on a four-point scoring run.

This was Marjama’s third match in leading the team in kills, 11, and her fourth match within the last six to finish in double digits. Eggleston finished with seven kills, six digs and a service ace. Smith finished with a season high of three blocks in both matches this weekend.

This match was libero Dru Kuck’s first time starting since her injury, and she led the team with 12 digs.

What’s next?

The Crimson Tide will be on the road for its next match, against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The match will be held Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcasted on SEC Network.