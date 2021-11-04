E-bikes+now+available+on+UA+campus

Micromobility company Veo has deployed 300 e-bikes and established parking corrals across campus in a partnership with University of Alabama Transportation Services.

Users can rent the bikes in the Veo app. The bikes cost $1 to unlock and an additional $0.39 per minute. Once they are returned to a designated parking area, photo evidence of proper parking is requested in-app and $0.25 in Veo “Lucky Zone” rewards are given for following parking protocol.

“We believe our devices’ technology and quality will meet the diverse mobility needs of UA’s students, faculty, staff and guests,” Veo CEO Candice Xie said in a press release on Oct. 28.

The Cosmo e-bikes feature both a motor and pedals, as well as technologies that track the bikes and create virtual boundaries around areas designated for no riding, slow riding, no parking and recommended parking zones.

The Student Government Association passed a resolution on Oct. 21 to commend UA Transportation Services’ integration of Veo bikes into campus transportation infrastructure.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve campus transportation so students can more easily get to the places and events that matter to them,” said SGA President Jillian Fields. “I’m thrilled that we could partner with Veo to bring transportation options that are safe and sustainable, while also being fun to ride.”

Through a similar partnership, the SGA introduced Gotcha Bikes in 2019. Gotcha was acquired by Bolt Mobility Corporation in January and ceased operation on campus shortly after.

