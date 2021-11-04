Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
The Crimson White
The Crimson White

Crimson Coverage Nov. 4, 2021

Sneha Subramani, Newscast Host
November 3, 2021

Crimson Coverage host Sneha Subramani brings you this week’s biggest stories from The Crimson White.

  • E-bikes now available on UA campus

    NEWS

    E-bikes now available on UA campus

  • UA students and employees react to COVID-19 campus updates

    NEWS

    UA students and employees react to COVID-19 campus updates

  • SGA Adviser Angel Narvaez-Lugo invites students into his office on Monday, Nov. 1, during a sit-in to protest the results of the homecoming queen election.

    NEWS

    Elections Board addresses homecoming election, discloses violation reports

  • UA creates online portal for employee vaccine reports

    NEWS

    UA creates online portal for employee vaccine reports

  • McLean Moore is named homecoming queen at the annual pep rally and bonfire on Oct. 22, 2021.

    NEWS

    Administrator responds to homecoming elections, supports redraft of rules

  • Masks not required for vaccinated individuals beginning Nov. 5

    NEWS

    Masks not required for vaccinated individuals beginning Nov. 5

  • McLean Moore is named homecoming queen at the annual pep rally and bonfire on Friday, Oct. 22.

    NEWS

    Homecoming queen election invalid from the beginning

  • C&IS dean to retire after 31 years at UA

    NEWS

    C&IS dean to retire after 31 years at UA

  • Kappa Alpha Theta has its sorority lawn pomp on display for Homecoming 2021.

    NEWS

    Gallery | Homecoming Week

  • McLean Moore is named homecoming queen at the annual pep rally and bonfire on Oct. 22, 2021.

    NEWS

    McLean Moore crowned homecoming queen despite election violations and insufficient votes

