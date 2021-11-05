UA employees must report COVID vaccines by Jan. 4

Tracey Smith of the College of Community Health Sciences receives one of the University’s first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The University of Alabama’s vaccine mandate deadline for employees has been extended to Jan. 4, 2022.

A UA News release encourages employees to submit requests for medical, disability or religious exemptions from the vaccine requirement by Nov. 19 to ensure that the review process is completed before the deadline.

The University will be closed from Dec. 23 to Jan. 3 in observance of the holidays, but faculty, staff and student employees can submit proof of vaccination to the online portal during that window.

Student employees who previously reported a vaccine for the Bama Cash incentive must report proof of vaccination in the new portal.