UA+student+missing+since+Sunday+morning

Garrett Walker, a junior at The University of Alabama, has been missing since early Sunday morning. Police found his cell phone at the Riverwalk on Sunday afternoon.

Walker left The Gray Lady alone around 1:30 a.m. His fraternity brother Noah Nickolson said Walker was heading home to Wesley Place.

An area resident reported seeing Walker near 17th Avenue and Queen City Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Walker is white with short dark hair. He is 5’ 8” and around 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a light gray Alabama collared shirt and a dark gray flannel with jeans.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact his mother, Debbie Walker, at 410-241-7407.