Football’s John Metchie III signs brand deal with local restaurant

Alabama student-athletes have taken advantage of the brand-new name, image and likeness act in college athletics.

On Oct. 29, Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III signed a brand deal with Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe. The restaurant will run a special meal, the “Metchie Meal,” until Nov. 30. The “Metchie Meal” is the store’s Lamb Feast, which includes fresh lamb, a Greek salad, and either roasted red potatoes or basmati rice as a side.

The feast will also be served with a cookie and a drink during this limited run.

At the official announcement event, Metchie signed autographs and took pictures with fans enjoying dinner at the restaurant. Fans were excited to meet one of the premier Alabama athletes.

According to store owner Ron Woodis, Metchie is a frequent customer at the Tuscaloosa location. He knows several of the employees at the restaurant. Woodis hopes this brand deal can be beneficial for both Metchie and the restaurant.

“John eats at our Tuscaloosa Taziki’s location regularly,” Woodis said. “He understands that food built on the Mediterranean lifestyle will help to fuel his athletic endeavors, which makes him the perfect fit with our brand. We are excited about working with him.”

During his junior season, Metchie has stepped into the No. 1 receiver role for the Crimson Tide. Metchie earned second-team All-American recognition in the preseason from the Associated Press.

He was named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List. This award is presented annually to the nation’s top pass-catcher. Metchie was also named to the Maxwell and Walter Camp watch lists.

Currently, Metchie is second on the team in both receiving yards and touchdowns this season. He has 674 yards and six receiving touchdowns. He is averaging 11.05 yards per catch.

“Taziki’s is my favorite spot in town because I love all the protein options they offer,” Metchie said. “Launching the ‘Metchie Meal’ is so cool; it has a nice ring to it.”

Taziki’s is one of the first fast-casual restaurants to sign a sponsorship deal with college athletes. This is the first sponsorship deal for the Tuscaloosa location.

